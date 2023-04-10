HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and three kids were displaced following a house fire Saturday morning in Hampton.

According to Hampton Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kecoughtan Rd. Officials say residents were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews respond to house fire on Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire & Rescue) Crews respond to house fire on Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire & Rescue) Crews respond to house fire on Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire & Rescue) Crews respond to house fire on Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Fire & Rescue)

The fire was marked under control around 9:57 p.m.

Officials say the house suffered moderate smoke and water damage, and that two adults and three kids were displaced due to the fire.

The fire has been ruled as accidental due to a malfunctioning computer system.