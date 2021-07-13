46-year-old man arrested in fatal June shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another man in Hampton in June.

The fatal shooting occurred in front of the leasing office at the Proper Apartments at 1568 N. King Street around 1 a.m., not far from Langley Air Force Base.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 46-year-old Newport News resident Jorge Luis Morales and 24-year-old Maalik Payne, of Smithfield. Payne was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Morales was dropped off at a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Preliminary investigation showed there was an exchange of gunfire between the men and they were not looking for suspects.

On Tuesday, police arrested Morales in connection with the incident.