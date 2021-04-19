$440 stolen from Chinese restaurant overnight in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to figure out who stole $440 during a break-in at a Chinese restaurant early Monday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. at Shun Xing in the 3300 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard. Officers found broken glass when they arrived and discovered that $440 was taken from the building.
The suspect(s) fled on foot in an unknown direction. There’s no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.