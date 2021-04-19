$440 stolen from Chinese restaurant overnight in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are trying to figure out who stole $440 during a break-in at a Chinese restaurant early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Shun Xing in the 3300 block of Commander Shepard Boulevard. Officers found broken glass when they arrived and discovered that $440 was taken from the building.

The suspect(s) fled on foot in an unknown direction. There’s no suspect information at this time.