401st annual commemoration of African Landing Day to be held virtually

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton is commemorating the 401st anniversary of African Landing Day.

To recognize the 401st anniversary of the first Africans brought to English North America, officials at Fort Monroe in Hampton have planned an online commemoration to be viewed virtually.

“Our goal is to create a safe space with open dialogue where your thoughts and questions can be heard.”

The event will be hosted by Kelli Lemon,  Owner of Urban Hang Suite Social Café in Richmond, VA and Host of the Podcast “Coffee with Strangers.”

To learn more about the event, click here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10