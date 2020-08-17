401st annual commemoration of African Landing Day to be held virtually

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton is commemorating the 401st anniversary of African Landing Day.

To recognize the 401st anniversary of the first Africans brought to English North America, officials at Fort Monroe in Hampton have planned an online commemoration to be viewed virtually.

“Our goal is to create a safe space with open dialogue where your thoughts and questions can be heard.”

The event will be hosted by Kelli Lemon, Owner of Urban Hang Suite Social Café in Richmond, VA and Host of the Podcast “Coffee with Strangers.”

