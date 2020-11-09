40-year-old man in Newport News arrested in weekend shooting that sent woman to local hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hampton that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.

Police initially got the call regarding a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When they got there, officers met with the unidentified 27-year-old victim who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting incident occurred in the first block of Angelia Way Norfolk. The victim revealed that she was shot by a man known to her.

Police were later able to arrest 40-year-old Newport News resident Lemoyne Rynell Williams in connection to the incident.

Williams is facing multiple charges including one count of maiming, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless driving.

