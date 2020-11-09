40-year-old man in Newport News arrested in weekend shooting that sent woman to local hospital

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hampton that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.

Police initially got the call regarding a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. When they got there, officers met with the unidentified 27-year-old victim who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting incident occurred in the first block of Angelia Way Norfolk. The victim revealed that she was shot by a man known to her.

Police were later able to arrest 40-year-old Newport News resident Lemoyne Rynell Williams in connection to the incident.

Williams is facing multiple charges including one count of maiming, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless driving.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10