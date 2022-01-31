4-year-old Hampton boy reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 4-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning in Hampton.

Cody Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area, Hampton police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and when they arrived Bigsby’s father told them he was last seen around 2 a.m.

Cody Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip flops.

There was a major search response underway as of noon at the complex. WAVY’s Chopper 10 got footage of the search from above.

No other information in the case is currently available, but anyone who finds Bigsby should call 911.

