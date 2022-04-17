HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were rescued Sunday afternoon after their boat caught fire and sank in the water near Buckroe Beach.

Officials say a fire broke out on the 38-foot boat around 2:50 p.m. in the water off North First Street in Hampton. There were four people on board at the time of the fire and say the boat began to flood as a result of the fire.

Two boats responded to the scene and rescued all four people on board.

The incident happened around 40 yards off the beach, officials add.

No one was injured.

The Coast Guard is working with the boat owners to determine a recovery plan.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is investigating.

