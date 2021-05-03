39-year-old dies in overnight homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot early Monday morning.

Hampton Police say they were notified around 12:24 a.m. for a shooting in the 600 block of Aberdeen Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man who had been shot while walking in a parking lot. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Additional details are not available at this time.

If you have any information that will assist police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or sending an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com

