37 North: New resort location aiming to transform Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new resort location on the Chesapeake Bay is aiming to transform the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton.



37 North is a vision brothers Randy and Brian Pack, of Pack Brothers Hospitality. The two brothers are hoping to bring their vision to Fort Monroe and create “one of the most interesting and premier destinations on The Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Seaboard.”

37 North plans to bring a 90-room boutique hotel, and a 500-seat restaurant with expansive outdoor seating areas and waterfront views of the Chesapeake Bay.

A newly remodeled marina will update and replace the former Old Point Comfort Marina with 300 slips. 37 North will also have an addition of a 250-person conference center and wedding venue.

View an aerial tour of 37 North below:

A list of improvements at the marina includes: