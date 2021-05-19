37 North: New resort location aiming to transform Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new resort location on the Chesapeake Bay is aiming to transform the historic Fort Monroe in Hampton.
37 North is a vision brothers Randy and Brian Pack, of Pack Brothers Hospitality. The two brothers are hoping to bring their vision to Fort Monroe and create “one of the most interesting and premier destinations on The Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Seaboard.”
37 North plans to bring a 90-room boutique hotel, and a 500-seat restaurant with expansive outdoor seating areas and waterfront views of the Chesapeake Bay.
A newly remodeled marina will update and replace the former Old Point Comfort Marina with 300 slips. 37 North will also have an addition of a 250-person conference center and wedding venue.
View an aerial tour of 37 North below:
A list of improvements at the marina includes:
- 300 wet slips at all new docks
- Replacement of both failing timber piles wave walls with a floating wave attenuator
- Over 1,400 linear feet of side-to docking along our new concrete wave attenuator to accommodate mega-yachts and other large vessels
- A 1,500 linear foot Marginal Wharf installed to connect all docks, which will keep pedestrian traffic off McNair Drive and provide unity to the marina
- Replacement of the existing concrete shoreline with a living shoreline to enhance the beauty and environmental aspects of the marina.
- Relocation and replacement of the fuel dock to a more easily accessible and secure location
- New marina office, showers, and ship store
- A dedicated new facility for the Old Point Comfort Yacht Club
- Floating pool in the marina for boater and hotel guest use
- Dedicated free wifi and many other exciting and enhanced services