35-year-old woman sustains non life-threatening injuries following shooting on Pacific Dr. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 35-year-old woman suffered non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton Sunday evening.

Police got the call for the incident just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Officials say the unidentified 25-year-old woman was struck by gunfire and was dropped off at the hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Pacific Drive in Hampton.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.