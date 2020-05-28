31-year-old shot on 82nd Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday.

Emergency communications was notified for a shooting around 12:11 a.m. for a shooting that occurred in the 4800 block of 82nd Street.

When officers arrives, they located a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a 31-year-old victim and three friends were in a vehicle traveling westbound on West Mercury Boulevard when the occupants of another unidentified vehicle began shooting at them, striking the other vehicle several times.

If you or anyone have any information on this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.