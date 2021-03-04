3-year-old seriously bitten by Rottweiler in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Animal Control is investigating after a 3-year-old was seriously bitten by a Rottweiler on Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton police said it happened around 4 p.m. in the first block of Marple Lane. The 3-year-old was visiting at the dog owner’s house and the dog did not know the child, police siad.

The dog was in a fenced-in area at the time. Police wouldn’t say where the dog bit the child, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

No charges have been filed at this time and the dog remains with the owner. No other details in the case have been released, but the investigation is ongoing.