HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three vehicles and three structures were damaged by a garage fire Thursday in Hampton.

Hampton fire officials said they were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to a residential garage fire in the 100 block of Gumwood Drive.

The structure was “fully involved” when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, however, it appears to be accidental, officials said.

residential garage fire in the 100 block of Gumwood Drive (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire Department)

