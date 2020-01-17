3 people, dog displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Terrace in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt in a house fire Thursday night on Yorkshire Terrace in Hampton, though three people and their dog have been displaced.

Hampton firefighters say the fire broke out after 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Yorkshire Terrace. Smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house when firefighters arrived and it was extinguished in about 40 minutes after sustaining heavy fire, smoke and water damage, firefighters say.

Firefighters work a fire on Yorkshire Terrace in Hampton on January 16, 2020.

No one was home at the time, and the fire was ruled accidental due to malfunctioning electrical equipment.