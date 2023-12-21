HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Virginia Representative Bobby Scott have announced $3 million in federal funding for regional flood risk management in Hampton.

The $3 million will help initiate the Peninsula Regional Flood Risk Management feasibility study for Hampton and the surrounding areas in the region.

Warner, Kaine and Scott were previously able to secure $1.5 million as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Virginia Beach and Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, and nearly $399 million for the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

The federal funding, announced on Thursday, Dec. 21, will extend the study of flood risk management strategies to the Peninsula. The study aims to investigate flood threats ranging from sea level rise, coastal storm surge and rainfall events to help develop mitigation solutions to reduce flood risk.

“Rising sea levels threaten lives and livelihoods, and in no place has that been more evident than this region, which has experienced record flooding in recent years,” members of the Regional Flood Risk Management feasibility study said. “We’re glad to see this crucial funding finally head to the region in order to develop a comprehensive resilience plan for all of Hampton Roads.”

According to the Resilient Hampton Phase one Report, the Hampton Roads region is subject to the highest rate of historic relative sea level rise on the U.S. east coast, and tenth worldwide in terms of value of assets exposed to flooding.

With Hampton Roads increased risk of sea level rise conditions, a comprehensive study to identify and address flooding challenges aims to ensure quality of life, economic growth and ecosystem health for the Hampton Roads region.