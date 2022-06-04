HAMPTON, Va. (WAYV) — Police say 3 men were injured, 1 critically, following an overnight shooting in Hampton.

Hampton Police say they got the call for the shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Drive. When they got to the scene, officers found 3 men who had been struck by gunfire.

All victims were taken to a local hospital with 2 being treated for non life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victims were struck by gunfire while in the roadway.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.