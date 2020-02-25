3 juveniles, 2 adults charged after fights Sunday afternoon in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three juveniles and two adults were charged after Hampton officers responded to a fight Sunday afternoon on West Kelly Avenue.

In a press release, police say they went to the 200 block of West Kelly around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a fight involving a large crowd of juveniles.

As police were gathering information at the scene, a family of one of the juvenile’s involved arrived and started multiple fights in different locations in the area, police say.

Police say several officers were assaulted while they tried to disperse the fights, though none were injured.

Officers ended up charging two male juveniles and a female juvenile in connection to the incident, as well as two women. Whitney Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct, fighting in public and assault on a law enforcement officer, and Maliaka Rencher was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say two suspects were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the others were taken to jail or juvenile intake.