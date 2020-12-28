3 displaced by house fire in Hampton

House fire on Harris Creek Road in Hampton Dec. 28, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A house fire on Harris Creek Road in Hampton early Monday morning displaced three people.

Hampton fire crews responded to the 80 block of Harris Creek Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes.

Three adults were displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

