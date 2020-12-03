3 adults displaced following house fire on Jordan Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults were displaced after a house fire on Thursday afternoon in Hampton.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. for the incident in the 40 block of Jordan Drive. Officials say there was smoke coming from the single-story home when they arrived.

The three adults are being assisted by Red Cross.

Information on injuries is not available at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

