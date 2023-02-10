HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The second of the three suspects accused in the abduction of two children in October has been sentenced.

During a court hearing Thursday in North Dakota, Michael Hamilton plead guilty to hindering law enforcement and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Hamilton, alongside Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton, was accused of abducting two children from a Walmart in Hampton in October. The three of them were captured in North Dakota days later.

Truitt was sentenced to five years in prison on Feb. 3 after pleading guilty to child negligence and giving false information to law enforcement.

Amelia Hamilton also pleaded guilty to her charges in November. She has yet to be sentenced.