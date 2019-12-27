28-year-old man suffering injuries after stabbing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are now investigating after a 28-year-old man suffered injuries following a stabbing Thursday evening.

Police were called after a stabbing victim walked in to a local hospital at around 11 p.m. Thursday following an altercation.

According to reports, the 28-year-old victim was walking in the area of North 4th Street and Tappan Avenue when an altercation ensued with an unknown suspect. The victim was stabbed during the altercation.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non life-threatening. Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.