26-year-old man suffers injuries following Monday evening shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now investigating after a shooting incident sent a man to a local hospital Monday evening.

Police were called to 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road just after 8 p.m. Monday where they found a 26-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations reveal that the victim was reportedly walking through the parking lot when he noticed two people brandishing firearms.

Police say the two unknown people then began to shoot at the victim as they fled the area on foot. The victim was struck by gunfire and reportedly shot back at the suspects.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts