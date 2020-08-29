26-year-old man in Hampton facing multiple charges after shooting incident sends woman to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man in Hampton was arrested after a Friday afternoon shooting sent a woman to the hospital.

Police say they were sent to the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting incident.

When they got there, officers found a 24-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire. The woman was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was in an altercation with a known man when he produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Police arrested 26-year-old Javon Armstead in connection to the incident. Armstead is facing one count of each maiming, of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in public.

Armstead is currently in the custody of the Hampton City jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

