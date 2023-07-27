HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sent to the hospital following a shooting late Wednesday night in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:48 p.m. in the first block of Ireland St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings.

Police were then notified that a 26-year-old man walked into Riverside Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed that the man was walking on Woodland Road when suspects began shooting towards him. The victim told police that he then fell to the ground and began firing back at the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.