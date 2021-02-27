25-year-old walks into local hospital with gunshot wound, Hampton Police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 25-year-old man walked into a local hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened Saturday.

Officers responded just after 12:36 a.m. on Feb. 27 in reference to the victim.

Upon arriving at the hospital, officers located the man who had been struck by gunfire and was being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at a gas station in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown subject.

The business also sustained damage from gunfire.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.