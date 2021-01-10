25-year-old man injured in shooting on Harris Creek Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 25-year-old man was injured in shooting Sunday night in Hampton.

The call came in at about 3:36 p.m. for the incident on Harris Creek Road.

The man has injuries not considered life-threatening.

Hampton Police are still investigating and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

