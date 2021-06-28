25-year-old Hampton man sentenced to 30 years for involvement in 36th Street Bang Squad

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 25-year-old man from Hampton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy.

Court documents say 25-year-old Eric Nixon, along with other members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, were involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between 2015 and 2017.

In December 2019, after a seven-week jury trial, Nixon was convicted on six counts of crimes in aid of racketeering, including racketeering conspiracy, two attempted murders, using a firearm in each crime, and having another person unlawfully purchase a firearm for him.

In January of 2017, Nixon and another gang member were involved in a shoot-out with rival gang members in downtown Newport News. A month later in late February 2017, officials say Nixon shot a rival gang member in the head during a drive-by shooting in Newport News, because the rival had disrespected the gang on social media.



The victim survived the shooting after undergoing brain surgery.