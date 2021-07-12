24-year-old Hampton man sentenced to 30 years for involvement in 36th Street Bang Squad gang

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder in Hampton.

Court documents say, Ryan Taybron, 24, along with other members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, were involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between 2015 and 2017.



On June 5, 2015, Taybron and four of his fellow gang members gathered at his Hampton home and discussed killing a rival gang member who was suspected of murdering a 36th Street Bang Squad member.

Authorities say Taybron and other members followed a Hampton City school bus, waiting for their target to get off at a stop. When the target got off the bus, Taybron and the others chased him into an apartment complex. The gang members carried loaded firearms and planned to kill the target if he was found, but he wasn’t.

Court documents say Taybron actively used social media to taunt rival gangs and threatened violence towards anyone who would disrespect the 36th Street Bang Squad. On September 2015, Taybron provided a pistol-grip shotgun to a fellow gang member and had two gang members shoot a residence in Newport News because the resident had disrespected the gang. The house was struck by multiple gunshots.

In another incident in January 2017, alongside a fellow gang member, Taybron verbally provoked and engaged in a shoot-out with rival gang members who were standing outside a Newport News convenience store.

In 2019, a jury convicted Taybron on multiple charges including racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.