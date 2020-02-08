23-year-old Newport News man dies after his car overturns several times following I-64 accident

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man died following an accident on I-64 in Hampton late Friday evening.

According to reports from Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, a state trooper witnessed a vehicle going at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-64 with no headlights.

As the trooper activated emergency lights and siren, the driver reportedly accelerated in speed and refused to stop.

Reports say the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Newport News resident Robert Lee Ham II, continued eastbound, going over 100 mph, when he lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to exit the Mallory Street Ramp.

The vehicle reportedly overturned several times, ejecting a passenger inside the vehicle, and killing the driver.

Police say the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.

Family members have been notified, police say.

Ham was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. It is yet unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.