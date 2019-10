HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting incident after a 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, the call came in at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries during the incident.

Police are on scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Shell Road. 22-year-old male shot with life threatening injuries. No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/lSiYor2Adw — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 6, 2019

No additional information were provided at this moment.

Stay updated with WAVY News as we learn more.