22-year-old man shot in Hampton Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man was shot and injured in Hampton Wednesday.
Police received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Hamlet Lane around 9:30 p.m..
They arrived to find the 22-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. As of 11 p.m., there was no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.