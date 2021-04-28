22-year-old man shot in Hampton Wednesday

Hampton
(Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man was shot and injured in Hampton Wednesday.

Police received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Hamlet Lane around 9:30 p.m..

They arrived to find the 22-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. As of 11 p.m., there was no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

