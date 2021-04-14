2021 tours aboard Miss Hampton II start Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Tours of the Hampton Roads Harbor aboard the Miss Hampton II are set to start this week.

According to a news release from Visit Hampton, the narrated cruises will begin Thursday on the double-decker boat for the 2021 season.

The tours go past Fort Monroe and the Old Point Comfort Lighthouse, the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in America. They also go by the warships at Norfolk Naval Base.

Tours on the Miss Hampton II are about two and a half to three hours and run six days a week, at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, then 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tours leave from the Downtown Hampton waterfront at 710 Settlers Landing Road then proceed out the Hampton River, passing Hampton University and Blackbeard’s Point.

All guests and staff must wear face masks and undergo a temperature check before boarding the boat.

Tickets for the Miss Hampton II cruises can be purchased at misshamptoncruises.com.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: $31.00

Senior (over 60) and retired Military: $29.00

Military (active or reserves): $15.50

Children 7-12: $18.00

Children 6 and under: Free.

Customers are recommended to pay ahead of time online or by phone.

The Miss Hampton II cruise is also included in the Visit Hampton Sea to Stars ticket. The ticket includes one-time admission to the Virginia Air & Space Science Center and Digital 3D IMAX Theater, Miss Hampton II Harbor Cruise and the Hampton History Museum. Adult Sea to Stars tickets are $39. Children ages 4-11 tickets are $25.