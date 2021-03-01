20-year-old York Co. woman found dead in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now investigating after they say a woman was found dead Friday afternoon.

Police first got the call around 4 p.m. on Friday, February 26 regarding a “man down” in the 400 block of Harbor Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found an unconscious woman on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Marina Turner from York County. Police have not released further details surrounding her death.

There is no additional information at this time.