20-year-old Newport News man arrested after making threats toward Phoebus High School on social media

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after making threats toward Phoebus High School in Hampton.

Hampton Police say there were notified about a post circulating on social media Tuesday threatening violence at Phoebus High School.

Although investigators determined that the threat was not credible, they say the post was communicated in a way that caused fear and panic within the community.

After further investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Newport News resident Nedko Ivanov Coon and charged him with one count of threats of violence involving a school.

In a release, Hampton Police say the safety of students and staff is their main priority. Police presence was increased at all the schools in the city throughout the day.

The latest comes just a day after two students were injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.