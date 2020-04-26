20-year-old Chesterfield woman dead following I-64 two-vehicle accident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old woman from Chesterfield is dead following a crash in Hampton that temporarily closed the westbound traffic of I-64 Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, officials got a call of a vehicle traveling slowly in the second lane of I-64 westbound, west of Mercury Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Less than a minute later, authorities received another call for a two-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes, east of Magruder Boulevard.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling westbound on I-64 when her vehicle became disabled and stopped in the lane.

State Police say the vehicle was then struck by another vehicle from behind.

The first driver, identified as 20-year-old Chesterfield resident Keira Melesha Reese-Johnson, was sent to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, however officials say she later succumbed to her injuries.

Information regarding possible injuries sustained by the second driver has not been released, however, police say an 11-year-old child traveling with the second driver was also transported to the hospital.

Police have not released information regarding the extent of the child’s injuries.

Reports say alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the accident. No charges will be placed.

Police say notifications to the family of Reese-Johnson have been made.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

