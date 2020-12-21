20 displaced following 2-alarm fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 20 occupants were displaced and one person suffered minor injuries following a 2-alarm fire in Hampton Monday afternoon.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential apartment structure fire in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road around 12:20 p.m. Monday.



When crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the third floor. Officials say units immediately began searching the apartments to verify all occupants were out and accounted for.



Fire crews initially made an interior fire attack, but switched to an exterior attack due to the extensive fire in the attic.



A second alarm was dispatched to provide extra resources to expedite fire extinguishment.



The fire was contained and extinguished in approximately 40 minutes. The apartment complex sustained heavy fire damage on the third floor, including smoke and water damage throughout the remaining 12 apartments.

One of the occupants was treated and sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. 20 people were displaced following the fire.