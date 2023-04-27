HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Celebrated Hampton University alumna Ruth E. Carter will serve as HU’s commencement speaker for 2023.

Carter, a 1982 graduate of then Hampton Institute, just made history this March when she became the first Black woman to ever win two Oscars. Carter won best costume design for her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

That came after five years after her initial Oscar win for the original “Black Panther,” made her the first Black woman to ever win in the best costume category.

The ceremony will be on Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. in Armstrong Stadium. This marks the second HU commencement speech for Carter, who also spoke following that 2018 Oscar win.