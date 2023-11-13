HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY has confirmed two students were injured during an incident in a hallway at Bethel High School in Hampton Monday morning, involving a box cutter.

School principal, Dr. Tanya Howard, sent a message to families after the incident. Hampton City Schools sent WAVY a copy. In it, Dr. Howard explained what unfolded:

During class change between our second and third block, we had a student altercation in one of our hallways between two students in which another student intervened. During the altercation, one of the students assaulted the other two students with a small box cutter. Administration as well as our school security and the School Resource Officer responded immediately. As a precautionary measure, additional officers with the Hampton Police Division were contacted and responded to the school to provide support if needed. The student with the box cutter was immediately apprehended and the injured students were transported to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue with non life-threatening injuries. The situation was an isolated incident and the student was apprehended quickly so the school did not need to go into a lockdown. ~ Dr. Tanya Howard, executive principal of Bethel High School

She said the Hampton Police Division is investigating. While the message did not disclose how the apprehended student is being disciplined, she confirmed the student is not in school.

WAVY also reached out to Hampton Police Monday morning. We are awaiting a reply.