HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a child in Hampton overnight.

According to Hampton police, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man and a juvenile male on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victims were walking down the street when an unknown suspect(s) began discharging a firearm from a passing vehicle.

