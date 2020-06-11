2 shot on Egger Circle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were shot Wednesday night on Egger Circle.

Police say one female and one male were shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Egger Circle around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Further investigation revealed that the victims were sitting in the front yard of a residence when they were struck by gunfire.

Police said an unknown individual began shooting at them before fleeing on foot toward Winfree Road.

At this time there is no suspect information.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters may also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

