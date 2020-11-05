2 pets die in Hampton house fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire officials say two pets died in a house fire Wednesday morning.
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of Kensington Drive.
The residents weren’t home at the time, but two pets were “unable to be saved.”
