2 men shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say two men were injured in a shooting late Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Beall Drive around 11:30 p.m.
Two men were injured. One has life-threatening injuries.
Police say there are no additional details as of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
