HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in an overnight stabbing in Hampton.

Dispatch said the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive, not far from Newton Road and Andrews Boulevard.

After arriving on scene, police located two men with stab wounds. One of the men sustained non life-threatening injuries and the other sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man with life-threatening injuries is in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time.