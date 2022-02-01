2 men injured in shooting on W Mercury Boulevard in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police said two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard, dispatchers said.

Two men were found with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were shot.

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Police did not release additional information. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.