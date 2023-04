Crash on Fox Hill Road in Hampton on April 23. (Credit: Lynn Cherry, Hampton Fire & Rescue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured in a car crash on Fox Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

On April 23, around 1 p.m. Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to Fox Hill Road and Woodland Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Crews had to extricate one of the drivers from the car, both drivers were injured and taken to a local hospital.

