HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two drivers had to be extricated after a head-on crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Hampton early Monday morning.

Virginia State Police say they were called to the crash at Neil Armstrong Parkway around 2:46 a.m. and found both drivers suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado pickup, Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered westbound I-64 at Neil Armstrong Parkway and headed east in the westbound lanes. He struck a Honda Accord head-on.

Kenneth Dominic Matthews’ Chevy Colorado after the I-64 crash (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the Honda, the only person in that vehicle, was extricated and taken to Riverside Memorial Hospital. Matthews was also extricated and taken to Riverside.

Police said at this time it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor, but in the meantime Matthews has been charged with reckless driving.