House fire on Weymouth Terrace on February 7. (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue is investigating a house fire in Hampton.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 12:31 p.m. on the 800 block of Weymouth Terrace.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke conditions, they quickly attacked the fire and searched the home.

All tenants were reported outside of the home before fire crews arrived.

Two people have been displaced but are working with the American Red Cross.