2 displaced after house fire on Timberline Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said two people were displaced after a house fire Wednesday evening.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 60 block of Timberline Drive just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen.
Two residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
The fire appears to be accidental.
