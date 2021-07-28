2 displaced after house fire on Timberline Drive in Hampton

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Residential fire in the 60 block of Timberline Drive in Hampton July 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said two people were displaced after a house fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 60 block of Timberline Drive just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Two residents were displaced. There were no injuries.

The fire appears to be accidental.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10