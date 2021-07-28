2 displaced after house fire on Timberline Drive in Hampton

Residential fire in the 60 block of Timberline Drive in Hampton July 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said two people were displaced after a house fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 60 block of Timberline Drive just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Two residents were displaced. There were no injuries.

The fire appears to be accidental.

Units are clearing from a residential structure fire at the 60 BLK of Timberline Dr. The fire was contained to the kitchen. 2 residents are displaced and no injuries were reported. It appears to be accidental in nature. Time of call 18:05. pic.twitter.com/DCoV0g4r2W — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) July 28, 2021

