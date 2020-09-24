2 dead, one injured in triple shooting on Apple Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say two people are dead and another injured following a triple shooting on Apple Avenue.
Police say two people were dead at the scene. The third person has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Apple Avenue Thursday.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
