HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot by a passing vehicle.

The man’s injuries were non life-threatening and he refused to be transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.