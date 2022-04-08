HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot Friday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot by a passing vehicle.
The man’s injuries were non life-threatening and he refused to be transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.